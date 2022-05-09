BLM talks with KXLO News about wildlife

Regardless of the species, a fish close to two feet long and nearly five pounds is a pretty good catch. At least in my book it is. When you're working the bottom of a body of water, there's a chance you could hook a bottom feeder. And that is probably just fine with Montana angler Johnathon Miller.
The U.S. Department of the Interior Wednesday released a report that for the first time lists former federal Indian boarding schools in the country. The investigation found 18 sites in Montana. The report found that 18 boarding school sites across Montana tried to assimilate Indigenous children by discouraging or preventing...
When you think of great, beautiful islands, I doubt Montana is the first place you think of. I mean, we're entirely landlocked - how can Montana be the home to any awesome islands?. If you're asking that question, than you're basically telling me you've never been to Flathead Lake. Because...
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
Butte Will Rise Again!
You already know the story: thousands of immigrants, arriving at Ellis Island, carrying signs bearing the name of their intended destination. They read, not "Butte, Montana," but "Butte, America." Because Montana, one of the biggest states in the Union, was too small to contain the legend of the Mining City.
...
Disclaimer: This article in no way condones murder or makes light of missing persons in Montana. Much of the nation has been intrigued by the story of a body being found in a barrel in Lake Mead, Nevada. The body is believed to have been dumped in the lake in the late 70s or early 80s and unless someone comes forward with info, the murder will probably remain unsolved. Another set of human remains was discovered a few days ago in the same reservoir and authorities expect to find more as the lake created by Hoover Dam continues to recede to record low levels.
Montana Senior Senator Jon Tester held a Facebook live town meeting on Tuesday to answer questions from viewers on a variety of topics, but he first expressed his total support for Roe v Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the ability to make their own healthcare decisions; deeply...
You're going to have to plan on going to bed a little later this Sunday night because you are not going to want to miss this. Sunday will bring what is known as a "Flower Moon." So you are going to want to slip on your slippers and step out onto the back porch for a minute before heading to bed. If you look up you will witness lunar events happening at the same time.
Growing up I always just wanted a little ranch-style home, in the country, where I could have whatever pets I wanted. Now typically these pets were all in the "farm" category plus some dogs and barn cats. I never thought I could live in Montana and have the opportunity to get a little more "exotic" when it came to the animal situation.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook portions of Northwestern Wyoming early today according to the United States Geological Service. The quake was 17 miles south and east of the park’s Northeast entrance at 7:32 a.m. The quake was measured at 14 km deep and was felt as far away as...
Last week, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reported the deaths of nine bighorn sheep, which had been reintroduced to the Little Belt Mountains southeast of Great Falls. The cause: pneumonia. The disease has apparently spread to other members of the herd. FWP noted the sheep came from the Missoula...
I know you are thinking that summer may never arrive. Here we are, nearly halfway through May, and some still haven't packed up their snow shovels. But, trust in the Old Farmers Alamanac, and summer will be here before you know it. Soon you will be hovering around the AC unit in your home or spraying yourself in the face with a water bottle, while you sit half-naked in front of a fan.
Yellowstone National Park is known for having seismic activity, but on Wednesday (May 11th) there was more activity than normal. The US Geological Survey says shortly after 7:30am, an earthquake that registered a 4.2 on the Richter scale, was detected north of the Park’s East Entrance in the vicinity of Saddle Mountain, Hague Mountain and Little Saddle Mountain.
MISSOULA, Mont. — About 50 people are living in dozens of campers at the Wye northwest of Missoula. They say it’s all they could afford. “A lot of people, especially nowadays, don't have the money, don't have a place to live, can't afford anywhere, so a lot of us found a cheap place like this,” said tenant Joe Crawmer. “We didn’t know a lot of what was going on. We just were told this is a good cheap place to go.”
LIBBY – An experienced kayaker from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River in northwestern Montana over the weekend, Lincoln County officials said Monday. Yaak River is a tributary of the Kootenai River. Dispatchers received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river...
Have you ever wanted to run your own cattle ranch in Montana? Well, we've got some good news. A legendary ranch in Montana was just listed for sale. The 8,134-acre Lucas Ranch located in the foothills of the Crazy Mountains was just listed for sale for $20,000,000. According to the Live Water Properties listing, the Lucas Ranch is one of the most significant land offerings on the market today and consists of over 12 square miles of diverse terrain on the western slope of the Crazy Mountains northeast of Bozeman.
