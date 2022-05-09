ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

State asks to revoke bond for WWE Hall of Famer accused of causing deadly crash

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Video: State asks to revoke bond for WWE Hall of Famer accused of causing deadly crash Officers said Tamara Sytch, 49, also known as Sunny, crashed into the back of a car along U.S. 1 and Granda Boulevard, killing a 75-year-old.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Newly released body camera video shows the moments after investigators say a former WWE pro wrestler caused a deadly crash in Ormond Beach in March.

Officers said Tamara Sytch, 49, also known as Sunny, crashed into the back of a car along U.S. 1 and Granda Boulevard, killing a 75-year-old.

Sytch was arrested last week, and now the state has filed a motion to revoke her bond. Given her history of drunk driving, the state is arguing Sytch is a threat to the community and should remain in jail.

Court records show she’s been arrested for DUI at least two other times since 2015.

Investigators said Sytch was traveling at a high rate of speed along U.S. 1 when she crashed into a vehicle stopped at a light, forcing it into another.

Officers said Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was 0.28 and her license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Sytch posted her $227,500 bond within 14 hours and was releasd with the condition she not leave Volusia County.

She’s facing several charges in this case including DUI resulting in death, which is a second-degree felony that can carry up to 15 years if convicted.

An attorney for the family of the man killed in the crash filed wrongful death lawsuit against Sytch as well, and that case is still pending.

Channel 9 received the following statement from lawyers representing the Lasseter family: “Avera & Smith has been retained to represent the family of Julian Lasseter in this tragic case. The family is grieving at this difficult time and would greatly appreciate the media respecting their privacy. We continue to gather information and will have more to say about the case at the appropriate time. Mr. Lasseter’s family would like to convey that he was a man known for his generosity and enthusiasm for life and that he viewed helping others as his life’s mission. The family is grateful for the expressions of care and concern they have received about their loss.”

Video: WWE Hall of Famer ‘Sunny’ arrested after deadly crash in Ormond Beach, police say A former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar has been arrested after a crash in Ormond Beach that left one person dead, according to police. (WFTV)

