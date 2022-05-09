ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Duluth Police were involved in a six-hour standoff Sunday evening before learning the suspect had left the residence before officers arrived.

The 36-year-old man, wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that involved firing a handgun, later surrendered to officers at an agreed upon location.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of E. 1st Street around 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

Duluth Police, a tactical response team and crisis negotiators set up a perimeter and evacuated surrounding apartments.

After further investigation, a search warrant, and multiple attempts to contact the suspect, it was confirmed he wasn’t inside.

Shortly after midnight, officers arrested the suspect without incident in the 1200 block of W. Michigan Street after he agreed to meet following a phone conversation with negotiators.

"We want to thank the public for giving our officers room to work so we could resolve this situation peacefully with no injuries," the department stated in a press release.

The specific motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

Related
FOX 21 Online

Man Arrested After Early Morning Stabbing In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the downtown area that happened around 7 a.m. Friday. Officers located the adult male victim on the 600 block of West Superior Street. That victim, who police have not identified, was taken to a hospital where they...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

St. Paul man sentenced for 2021 robbery spree

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to just over nine years in prison (110 months) for a robbing spree he committed last summer. In addition to the prison time, 27-year-old Warren Dean will have three years of supervised release when he gets out. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota made the announcement on Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North. A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
lptv.org

New Information Released About Missing Bemidji Teenager

The Bemidji Police Department recently received updates regarding the missing Bemidji teenager Nevaeh Kingbird. According to the new release, Kingbird may have been wearing a red sweatshirt with a logo of a bull in a headdress as pictured on the right. Kingbird has been missing since October 22nd, 2021. She...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city. Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
CBS Minnesota

Steven Lincoln Gets 9.5 Years In Prison For Cocaine, Firearms Violations

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as two firearm violations. Steven Lincoln was arrested in September 2019 during a traffic stop in St. Paul. There, officers found a large bag of marijuana and launched a search of the vehicle. They found cocaine, two loaded pistols and more marijuana. Then, the following January, he was caught once again by police in St. Paul, asleep in the driver’s seat of a truck parked in an alley. Again, he was found with multiple guns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and other firearm accessories. He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions in Ramsey County. He was sentenced this week to prison by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Stillwater teen drowned helping friend who was struggling in the St. Croix River

The 17-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Croix River was helping a struggling swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface. The teen has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater. He died at Regions Hospital early Friday morning, having been submerged in the river for approximately 40 minutes before a dive team rescued him Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen pulled from St. Croix River Thursday dies

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized after an apparent drowning on the St. Croix River has died. His identity and official cause of death will be announced at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Original story. A 17-year-old was hospitalized...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced on 16 charges, all felonies, from seven different cases Tuesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court. According to online court records, 35-year-old Kane Berg received a total sentence of nine years in state prison and eight years of extended supervision Tuesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
bulletin-news.com

Cousin of Amir Locke Pleads Guilty in St. Paul Murder

In the deadly shooting of Otis R. Elder in St. Paul, a youngster decided to plead guilty on Wednesday. When a police officer shot and killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis during the investigation into Elder’s killing, it gained national attention. Mekhi Camden Speed, Locke’s cousin, was 17 when the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Nashwauk teen who survived crash shares message to save lives

Lexi Carroll's life changed in an instant, August 1st, 2019. She was taking her two-year-old nephew, Logan, on a walk, when a driver ran them both over. Logan died, and Lexi suffered severe injuries. But she's powered through the pain, and wants to spread the message about the dangers of...
NASHWAUK, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bemidji Fire Department investigating house fire

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Bemidji are investigating a house fire deemed suspicious. Firefighters say they responded to the fire on the northwest part of town in Eckles township around 5 p.m. on Monday, May 9. No flames were visible from the outside of the home, but...
BEMIDJI, MN
