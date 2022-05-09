Duluth PD standoff ends with officers learning suspect wasn't home

Duluth Police were involved in a six-hour standoff Sunday evening before learning the suspect had left the residence before officers arrived.

The 36-year-old man, wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that involved firing a handgun, later surrendered to officers at an agreed upon location.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of E. 1st Street around 6 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired.

Duluth Police, a tactical response team and crisis negotiators set up a perimeter and evacuated surrounding apartments.

After further investigation, a search warrant, and multiple attempts to contact the suspect, it was confirmed he wasn’t inside.

Shortly after midnight, officers arrested the suspect without incident in the 1200 block of W. Michigan Street after he agreed to meet following a phone conversation with negotiators.

"We want to thank the public for giving our officers room to work so we could resolve this situation peacefully with no injuries," the department stated in a press release.

The specific motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined. There is no word on if anyone was injured.

The suspect is currently booked at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.