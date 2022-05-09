JSU softball: Carter named ASUN freshman of year; McLemore, Currie earn ASUN honors, too

JSU #27 Kat Carter delivers a pitch against Austin Peay in the JSU Invitational on Friday, March 11, 2022. Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State's Camryn McLemore, Kat Carter and Sarah Currie picked up All-ASUN Conference honors Monday. Carter, a pitching ace, was named the ASUN's freshman of the year.

Carter and fellow freshman pitcher Sarah Currie landed on the all-freshman team. McLemore, a junior shortstop, was named second-team All-ASUN.

McLemore leads JSU with a .382 batting average and is fourth in the ASUN. She transferred to JSU in 2021 after two seasons at South Alabama. McLemore enters the ASUN Conference tournament with five home runs and 17 RBIs. She is slugging .627 with a 1.098 OPS.

Camryn McLemore

Carter led JSU with a 16-11 record in the circle and is fifth in the league in wins. She struck out 115 batters and posted a 2.87 ERA. She started 28 games in the circle during her first year with the Gamecocks and turned in six complete-game shutouts. She pitched 10 complete games in conference play and earned eight wins.

She has pitched 175⅔ innings, which leads the league and ranks 20th nationally.

Currie posted a team-leading 2.69 ERA, which also ranks ninth in the ASUN, and turned in 82 strikeouts. The freshman from Lawrenceville, Ga., finished 12-8 on the year in 19 starts and pitched eight complete games with two complete-game shutouts.

Sarah Currie

The Gamecocks (30-22, 13-11 ASUN) will open the ASUN Conference softball tournament Tuesday against Lipscomb at 2 p.m.

ASUN honors

Player of the Year: Caroline Hudson, Liberty

Pitcher of the Year: Emily Kirby, Liberty

Defensive Player of the Year: Caroline Hudson, Liberty

Freshman of the Year: Kat Carter, Jacksonville State

Unanimous Coach of the Year: Dot Richardson, Liberty

ASUN All-Conference first team

P: #Emily Kirby, Liberty (Sr. | Greenville, N.C. | Kinesiology)

P: Morgan Clausen, North Florida (Sr. | Arvada, Colo. | Health Science)

C: Caroline Hudson, Liberty (So. | Paris, Tenn. | Psychology)

IF: Mary Kate Brown, Central Arkansas (R-So. | Atkins, Ark. | Family & Consumer Sciences)

IF: #Taylor Cates, Kennesaw State (Sr. | Canton, Ga. | Elementary Education)

IF: Devyn Howard, Liberty (Jr. | Tarpon Springs, Fla. | Nursing)

IF: Emma Broadfoot, North Alabama (So. | Danville, Ala. | Political Science)

OF: Tremere Harris, Central Arkansas (So. | Conway, Ark. | Management)

OF: #Kara Canetto, Liberty (Jr. | Sylvania, Ga. | Public Health)

OF: Shannon Glover, North Florida (Jr. | Oviedo, Fla. | Business Management)

UT: Lou Allan, Liberty (Sr. | Hesperia, Calif. | Criminal Justice)

ASUN All-Conference second team

P: #Karlie Keeney, Liberty (So. | Providence, KY | Human Resources & Accounting)

P: Halle Arends, North Florida (Jr. | Phoenix, Ariz. | Marketing & Business Management)

C: Georgia Land, North Alabama (Jr. | Lawrenceburg, Tenn. | Graphic Design & Marketing)

IF: Camryn McLemore, Jacksonville State (Jr. | Saraland, Ala. | Exercise Science)

IF: Paige Bachman, Liberty (Fr. | Fredericksburg, Va. | Sport Management)

IF: Amy Vetula, Lipscomb (Sr. | Canton, Ga. | Nursing)

IF: Harley Stokes, North Alabama (Gr. | Demopolis, Ala. | Applied Exercise Physiology)

OF: Cana Davis, FGCU (So. | Harrisonburg, Va. | Communications)

OF: Rachel Roupe, Liberty (Fr. | Sharpsburg, Md. | Biology)

OF: Mary Claire Wilson, Liberty (So. | Vestavia Hills, Ala. | Exercise Science)

UT: Jaylee Engelkes, Central Arkansas (Jr. | Greenbriar, Ark. | Health Sciences)

ASUN All-Freshman Team

P: Kat Carter Jacksonville State (Spring Hill, Tenn. | Exercise Science)

IF: Kylie Griffin, Central Arkansas (Greenbriar, Ark. | Communications Sciences & Disorders)

UT: Maggie Pertee, Eastern Kentucky (Uniontown, Ohio | Biology)

OF: Madison Bratek, Jacksonville (St. John's, Fla. | Biology)

P: Sarah Currie, Jacksonville State | Lawrenceville, Ga. | Nursing)

IF: Paige Bachman, Liberty (Fredericksburg, Va. | Sport Management)

IF: Raigan Barrett, Liberty (Puyallup, Wash. | Undecided)

OF: Rachel Roupe, Liberty (Sharpsburg, Md. | Biology)

P: Kate Peters, Lipscomb (Dickson, Tenn. | Exercise Science)

IF: *Hailey Jones, North Alabama (Summertown, Tenn. | Applied Exercise Science)

OF: Haley Fox, Stetson (Ocean Springs, Miss. | Exercise Science)

*: Denotes unanimous selection

#: Denotes a two-time selection to the All-Conference Team