Kim Kardashian Flexes Her Bicep In New Photo With All 4 Kids At Psalm’s 3rd Birthday Party

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Hulk smash! Kim Kardashian showed off her strong biceps alongside her kids in a cute family photo on Monday, May 9. The 41-year-old reality star posted a series of pictures showing off The Incredible Hulk-themed birthday party that she threw for her youngest son Psalm’s third birthday, including a cute family shot with all the kids, including North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4.

The photo featured Kim’s bleach blonde hair flowing, contrasting her all-black outfit of sweatpants and a tank top. The tank perfectly showed off her toned bicep, as she held the birthday boy. Saint, Psalm and North were all dressed in black, but the boys both rocked adorable t-shirts with the hulk on them. Chicago wore a green tank and also rocked some Hulk Hands for the party.

Kim included more photos showing off the super (pun-intended) themed decorations for the party, plus cute pictures of the kids playing with more Hulk toys and having a great time at the birthday. In the caption, she included a super sweet message to her son. “Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!” she wrote.

The birthday party looked like it was definitely a blast for Kim and the kids! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had plenty of bonding time with her kids recently, as spring has sprung. She was seen spending time with North, while her eldest child went to her basketball game on Saturday. Kim’s not the only one who’s celebrated her kids recently. Her boyfriend Pete Davidson seemed to have gotten a new tattoo to pay tribute to Kim and her four kids, when he was spotted with the letter “KNSCP,” referencing the first letter of Kim’s name, plus the first name of each of her four children.

Smilely
4d ago

Why is Pete getting initials of her and Kanye Kids, tattoo on him? He is doing to much, ridiculous.

Absolutely
2d ago

Court ordered visitation. Alert the paparazzi. She’s pretending to be a parent.

Missed Understood
4d ago

Handlers, off to the left. A great opportunity for a photo shoot.

