I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. The Kombai is a powerful working dog that is native to the Southern Indian region of Tamil Nadu. When Maravar kings held sway over South India, Kombai were used to hunt boar, bison, and deer. The breed is also known as Indian or Tamil bear hounds. The Kombai is usually tan or red-brown with a black mask and a ridgeline along its back. It has very powerful jaws, a deep and broad chest, and erect ears. These dogs are very active and savage, but at the same time very protective of their owners. Kombai don't like the company of unknown dogs or other animals and are very aggressive towards them. They have been known to fight intruders—human or animal—to the death. It is difficult to find a purebred Kombai, as the importance of this dog has diminished and the breed is listed as endangered.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO