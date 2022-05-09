Seventh annual Chandyfest this coming Saturday

The Bacot McCarty Foundation was back in Pascagoula for their 20th annual Jolly Gala Fundraiser. This year’s theme was a Jolly Circus filled with popcorn, cotton candy, balloons, and more carnival themed fun. However, the event is also used as a fundraiser for both the foundation and non-profits across...
The Biloxi Fire Department served up some hot fish and shrimp as they hosted their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser at the Fire Museum in Biloxi. For just $10 guests were able to stop by and get homemade fish, shrimp, potato salad, baked beans, and bread. This is one of the...
Looking for some fun in the Gulfport area this evening? Why not stop by Centennial Plaza for the Gulfport Chamber’s Taste, Rattle and Roll event for some food, drinks, and a whole lot of fun. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the event with more.
The Sand Stitchers Quilt Guild is holding their quilt show Saturday. Susan Rademacher, a member of the guild, stopped by our studio to show off some quilts that will be on display. One of these quilts will be raffled off during the show. Raffle tickets are just a dollar. There...
Biloxi honors fallen officers in annual ceremony. Tickets are only $35 and can be purchased at the Ocean Springs Chamber and Visitor Center while supplies last. Six students have now been suspended from Gulfport Central Middle School following an investigation into a gun being brought on campus Wednesday.
Residents from across the Coast gathered at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport to try some of the best food in the south at the Taste, Rattle and Roll event. This was the eighth year the chamber has held the event and the second time hosting it at the plaza. The grand...
This year’s Shrimp King was announced during the annual Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet photo session and poster unveiling ceremony. The 93-year tradition marks the beginning of shrimp season. Tonight kicks off festivities for the annual Blessing of the Fleet event which is Sunday, May 29th. This year’s poster...
If you’re up for something more adventurous, you may want to go ahead and start building a cardboard boat so you can race it next weekend. The boat race challenges teams to craft their own cardboard vessels and race it against others. There are awards for the best decorated...
Every time you visit the G.I. Museum in Ocean Springs, something new will catch your attention. That’s because the museum holds more than 17,000 military artifacts with almost 60 mannequins displaying the different uniforms that soldiers have worn into battle. The museum calls itself the place ‘where military history...
The program is called ‘Punching out Parkinson’s’ and the name is somewhat literal. Residents at a Gulfport retirement community have taken up boxing lessons with a coach from Long Beach. They won’t be going for any titles, but the improvement to their lives is a win on...
Contestants of the 2022 Biloxi Blessing of the Fleet are posing for photos and unveiling this year’s event poster. The 93-year tradition marks the beginning of shrimp season. Tonight kicks off festivities for the annual Blessing of the Fleet which is May 29th. News 25’s Sabria Reid has more....
The Special Olympics returns to the Coast and the opening ceremony was today. News 25 went out to Keesler Air Force Base ahead of the ceremony to chat with some volunteers. The games on the Coast will serve as a great warmup in the competitive sphere before the athletes head to Special Olympics USA in Orlando.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs community celebrating the life of Carl the Rooster with a party Tuesday evening. The beloved bird was abducted and killed last month. A second line parade was held downtown in his honor. Bands played and people danced in front of the Twisted...
It was very warm today, but we're actually cooling down a good bit tonight. The humidity is going to be lower, and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s by Wednesday morning. However, we still have some very warm afternoons up ahead this week. Here's the latest forecast.
The Mississippi Maritime Museum in Pascagoula hasn’t even opened yet, but it is already adding more to its collection. The museum has announced the debut of a restored wooden catboat. They christened it today by breaking a bottle against the boat’s bow. The boat was donated to the...
If you are a single mom in need of a car, the Lions Club of Biloxi has a new initiative, Cars 4 Mom, to help get mothers a reliable vehicle. Without transportation many single mothers cannot get to work, school, hospitals, and other important necessities. Lions of Biloxi are looking...
Today, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College celebrated its spring commencement at the Coast Coliseum. The day began with the nursing and health professions graduation at 8:30 a.m. which consisted of almost 200 students. It then followed up with the graduation of about 700 students graduating in a variety of associate...
Growing up, Georgia Quartararo found herself surrounded by adults who loved to cook. “Since I can remember, there was always a delicious aroma coming from the kitchen because my parents were constantly trying new recipes together,” said Quartararo, who was born in upstate New York, but now lives in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department put on their ten-gallon hats, cowboy boots, and danced their way to the Conrad Mallett Arena for the annual Jackson County Rodeo. This is the 20th year the department held the event. The rodeo featured a variety of exciting shows such as bull riding, horse racing, and a whole lot more.
