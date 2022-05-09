ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deweyville, TX

24-2A All-District Softball Team

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the members of the 2022 24-2A All-District...

Thursday Track, Baseball, Softball

– The BC Softball team took care of business, scoring 3 runs in the third and beating Liberty 4-0 in Game One of a best of three series in Baytown. Carson fall struck out 14 in the victory and Nicole Sasser went 2-2 at the plate. Gm. 2 is Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
BC In Deciding Third Game

Bloop singles, a base hit off a shoe, and a couple of Cardinal errors resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Liberty Panthers over Bridge City Friday night. BC had a few chances to get in the game. They left the bases loaded in the third and two on in the fourth.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Sowell Sends Bobcats To Rd. 3

After winning Game One 12-1 against Navasota and holding a 3-1 lead in the fifth of Game Two Friday night, it appeared it was just a matter of time before the Orangefield Bobcats punched their ticket to Round Three. But the Rattlers weren’t ready to go away as they jumped...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Vidor High Team Places Third

Congratulations to Vidor High’s Literary Criticism team on their third place finish at the UIL Regional Meet. The group consists of Kailee Clayton, Mia Pierce, Chesani Askew, and Erica Callahan. Askew also earned the second place medal in the individual competition.
VIDOR, TX
Gregory Eugene Gooch

Gregory Eugene Gooch, 59, of Bridge City, Texas passed away at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Greg was born on June 26, 1962, in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Donald Vincent Gooch and Mary Evelyn Gooch. After graduating from Bridge City High School, Greg attended Lamar University...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Susan An MacCammond

Susan An MacCammond, 64, of Bridge City, passed away on May 11, 2022, at Magnolia Manor in Groves. Memorial services will be 4:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 17th with visitation starting at 3:00 P.M., at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Rudy Elizondo of Well of Hope in Bridge City.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Lynell Gallier

Lynell Gallier, age 79 of Orangefield, Texas, with her loved ones by her side passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home. Services to honor Lynell’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home with Sister Ruth Burch officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Colmesneil Cemetery in Colmesneil, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Dorman Funeral Home.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Bruce Denham

Bruce Denham, 62, of Orange, passed away on May 8, 2022, in Orange. Bruce was born in Riverside, California, on January 31, 1960, he was the son of Bobby Bruce and Mary Dee Denham. He enjoyed fishing and building or fixing things, he liked being able to work with his hands. Bruce was known for being a good ol’ hard worker and very dependable. He always had a story to tell even if you had heard it 100 times, if it was a good story to him you’d hear it again, and again, and again. Bruce was funny like that, he had a great sense of humor. He was always very laid back and took the best of what life gave. Bruce loved his family more than anything, and he was truly loved by them. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
ORANGE, TX
OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of May 9 , 2022 thru May 13, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Leonardo F. Valadez Serrato and Bethany M. Roblero. Derik M. Kilmer and Kaitlyn B. Petrie. Christopher B. Harvey and Jennifer L. Oneal. Malcolm T....
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lunch and Look from Home

Join the Stark Museum of Art and contemporary photographer Sheila Pinkel on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. (central daylight time) to explore Pinkel’s forty-nine-year career in art. This special Lunch & Look @ Home program will give participants the opportunity to hear directly from the artist as we look closely at her works featured in the special exhibition “Enlarging the View: Contemporary Photography & Connections,” as well as more recent works including public art, social art, and documentary photography projects. Advanced registration is required for this FREE program. Registration will close on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (central daylight time).
ORANGE, TX
Student Found With Pot On Bus

Friday morning the Bridge City ISD found a student on a school bus with marijuana. District police investigated and responded to the incident, students on the school bus involved were moved to a different bus and transported to school. The district said, “While Due to FERPA law, we are unable...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange man indicted for copper theft

Mason Paul Crooks, 28, of Orange, was indicted on Wednesday by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for stealing copper wire. The charge is felony Theft, a third degree felony. Crooks was arrested for on March 28, 2022, according to the affidavit for arrest presented to the jury, when a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Crooks and another man at almost midnight at the 6800 block of Twin City Hwy in Beaumont with a flashlight. Due to recent copper wire thefts in the area, the deputy stopped the individuals. On a lowboy attached to the truck the men were standing near, the deputy saw approximately 300-500 feet of copper wire that was cut into 20-30 foot sections.
ORANGE, TX
Grand Jury Indicts Owens

A man from Vidor was indicted for two charges on Wednesday by the Jefferson County Grand Jury. Jack Owens, 46, was arrested in January of this year for unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance; both are a state jail felony. A Beaumont police officer responded...
VIDOR, TX
Beyond Artistic Eyes Helps Raise Awareness for Autism

Learning her son had a form of autism first sent Selena Jenkins, of Orange, into denial before leading her to create a makeup palette designed with autism awareness in mind. “My son was two years old when his doctor diagnosed him with ASD, Autism Spectrum Disorder,” Jenkins said. ASD...
ORANGE, TX

