Out of the Republican and Democratic primaries in March, only one local race is headed to a runoff election: Texas House of Representatives District 63. According to election results, the four-way race for the Republican nomination for HD 63 was fairly even, with Flower Mound Councilman Ben Bumgarner receiving 3,725 votes, 29% of the 12,846 votes cast in the newly redrawn district covering part of far south Denton County. Jeff Younger, an anti-transgender activist, came in second with 27.5% of the vote, edging out former Trophy Club Mayor Nick Sanders. Young Lewisville businessman Jake Collier, no stranger to southern Denton County ballots in recent years, came in fourth with 19% of the vote.

DENTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO