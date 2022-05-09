ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Public hearing Tuesday on proposed new Lafayette city, parish council district maps

By CLAIRE TAYLOR
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents will have the opportunity Tuesday to offer feedback on proposed new Lafayette City and Parish Council districts that adjust for population shifts reflected in the 2020 Census. A public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council auditorium at 705 W. University Ave. for residents to...

