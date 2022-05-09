Public hearing Tuesday on proposed new Lafayette city, parish council district maps

We are disappointed the City Council has elected to conduct an unprecedented investigation into the work of the brave men and women of the Alexandria Police Department. Chief Howard and his staff have responded to every question the council members have asked, providing data directly from the Computer Assisted Dispatch system. We have shared the information with the local media and met with them today to ensure they have the facts. Frankly, we don’t see the need for an investigation as the information the council has requested has been provided to them already as well as to the media to share with the public. However, it is their right under the City Charter to investigate the affairs of any City department. As such, APD and my staff will cooperate fully. I do regret that they have chosen to subject the outstanding men and women of APD to this needless process.

