ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Harry David Carden (HD)

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Harry David Carden (HD), 81, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, following brief illness. He was born on November 15, 1940, to the late William (Edsel) and Helen Morrison Carden and was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. HD proudly served our country...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Denise Petroskey Kendall

ELIZABETHTON - Denise Petroskey Kendall, age 69, of Elizabethton, TN entered her heavenly home after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. She was born in New Haven, CT to the late Walter Petroskey and Dorothy Petroskey. Denise was an amazing woman, loved by all. She was known as “sunshine” and the “best patient” at every facility and doctor’s office her health required her to use. She was the backbone of her family, making sure each person lived up to their full potential and sure did not mind to tell you if you were not. She attended Faith FWB Church.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Lillian Coyne Byerly

DELTONA, FL - Lillian Coyne Byerly, 96, of Deltona, Florida passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. A complete obituary may be found by visiting the funeral home’s website. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Byerly family via www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E....
DELTONA, FL
Johnson City Press

Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley

JOHNSON CITY - Mrs. Anna Joy Baird Penley, age 93, Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Mrs. Penley was born September 18, 1928, in Watauga County, NC, and the daughter of the late John Frederick & Letha Ann Yates Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Penley in 1998, son, John Frederick “Freddie” Penley, one granddaughter, Letha Marie Snodgrass and several brothers and sisters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mary L. Stapleton

JOHNSON CITY - Mary L. Stapleton, age 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born June 25, 1934 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Aloysius and Louisa (Peddar) Smith. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Stapleton Seitzinger.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

David A. Roberts

After nearly 20 years of battling Parkinson’s Disease, David A. Roberts, age 75, has finally won. He finished his race and is home in Heaven with Jesus. David was born November 3, 1946 in Bloomsburg, PA. He is the son and eldest child of the late Weldin and Ruth Roberts. Dave passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3rd, in his home in Johnson City, TN. He is survived by his wife of 53 years MARIE, son and daughter-in-law MATT and BAILEY, and grandchildren EWAN and LORELAI (Rory), as well as two brothers JOHN and DEAN, a sister JANE, and a foster brother GEORGE with their spouses and their children and grandchildren.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Thelma Lue Sneyd

JOHNSON CITY - Thelma Lue Sneyd, age 84 of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Dave and Ida Morton Campbell, born to them on September 12, 1937 in Washington County. She united in marriage to Carl Sneyd and to this union, two loving sons were born. She was a homemaker and attended the Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Barbara Maupin Frye

BLOUNTVILLE - Barbara Maupin Frye, of Blountville, reported for a new assignment in Heaven on June 28, 2020, at the age of 88. Public services were postponed at that time due to public health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. The family of Barbara Frye will receive friends from 2:00 PM...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

William Joel Hedges

PINEY FLATS - William Joel Hedges, 79, of Piney Flats, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Bill was born in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Audrey Hedges. A longtime resident of the tri-cities Bill had a varied career, working for ITT, Jefferson Pilot, and Ray’s Heating/Air. He also had a gratifying career in real estate as an owner/agent with Realty Executives. He was a proud member of Business Networking International (BNI).
PINEY FLATS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Taylor
Person
Steve Taylor
Person
Ron White
Johnson City Press

Carter Stockton

ERWIN - Carter Stockton, age 89, of Erwin, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. A native of Erwin, Carter is a son of the late Hubert and Mindy (Tipton) Stockton. He was a member of Erwin Church of Christ and was a Pipefitter by trade. Carter loved his grandchildren and dog. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and making a good trade. In addition to his parents, Carter is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Betty Lillian (Tipton) Stockton and his daughter, Cathy Jo Buck.
ERWIN, TN
Johnson City Press

William “Bill” C. Morton

William “Bill” C. Morton, beloved mayor of Stowaway Storage, passed to his eternal home in heaven at the Johnson City Medical Center on May 10, 2022. He was born in Birmingham, AL to William Dallas Morton and Agnes Gilbert Morton in 1937. Bill spent his early years in many different areas of maintenance and auto repair. He relocated to Johnson City 30 years ago where he went to work for Walmart until he retired. During that time, he moved to the Stowaway Storage property where he quickly became a part of the family. He was known for recycling in his ‘office’ and had never met a project he could not conquer.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roy Cyrus Broyles

PINEY FLATS - Roy Cyrus Broyles, 77, of Piney Flats, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born in Washington County but spent most of his life in Sullivan County. Roy was a farmer, and especially loved growing and selling tomatoes and pumpkins in his back yard. He also had a passion for restoring antique trucks and was always excited to attend a car show.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

43rd season of "Liberty!" begins on June 3

ELIZABETHTON — “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” will make debut its 43rd season in just three weeks. The first performance of Tennessee's official outdoor drama will be June 3 at 8 p.m. at the amphitheater beside the recreated Fort Watauga at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.The performances will take place every weekend in June, beginning at 8 p.m.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edsel#The United States Army#Private#Converter Exchange#Hd
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 14

May 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported “A movement started several days ago to annex Johnson City to Unicoi county (sic) has evidently gone to the mountains for the summer.”. Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Unicoi County was formed in 1875...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church happenings

The Golden Heirs Community Choir, Johnson City Senior Chorale and Jonesborough Novelty Band will host "Songs of the Railroad" on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Jonesborough United Methodist Church back parking lot. Concessions will be available. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support construction for the new community center located behind the church. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Robert Neal Worthy

Robert Neal Worthy went to join his father, Bobby Neal Worthy and sons Christopher Worthy and Triston Pace on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Mechelle Pace Worthy; daughter, Mariah Shyneal Worthy; and friend, Crystal Greer. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 14, 2022,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Johnson City Press

David Tolley

BLACKSBURG, SC -- David Tolley, 80, of 126 South Burnt Chimney Road, passed away Friday, April 29th, 2022, at his residence. Born in Relief, NC, he was the widower of Delores Tolley and the son of the late Fred Tolley and Hassie Horton Tolley. Mr. Tolley previously worked as a supervisor in the mining industry. He enjoyed working in his yard, reading, and watching racing shows.
BLACKSBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Johnson City Press

Lucas Kazmier

In 2004, on a beautiful 16th day of June, Lucas Jan Kazmier came into this world. A beautiful baby boy, he grew to be a kind, funny, charismatic and handsome young man with so much talent. On May 9, 2022, Lucas went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
GRUNDY, VA
Johnson City Press

Church news

Church of Jesus, 809 W. Main St., Johnson City: Evangelists Kenny and Hirrah Dunn, from Greer, South Carolina, will preach and sing during Sunday’s 10 a.m. service. Information, call 423-773-6917. Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford: The church will have Family Day and Decoration Day on Sunday....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy