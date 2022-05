Clarence Dixon, sentenced to death for the 1978 murder of Deana Bowdoin, was executed on Wednesday, marking the first Arizona execution since 2014. The 66-year-old was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at Florence prison at 10 a.m. on May 11, 2022. He was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. The entire process took just over 10 minutes, according to witness reports.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO