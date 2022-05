A mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old daughter died from attempting a dangerous stunt called the "blackout challenge" that she found out about on the app. Tawainna Anderson said in December 2021, her daughter Nylah was rushed to the hospital after attempting the challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves until passing out. She was in the intensive care unit for several days before she died.

