Tony Ferguson takes shots at Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier after UFC 274 loss

By Mike Bohn
 4 days ago
Tony Ferguson has gone on the offensive in the aftermath of his loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274.

Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), who was brutally finished by a perfect front kick from Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) this past Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, is not taking any criticism lightly in the aftermath of his fourth consecutive defeat.

“El Cucuy” addressed Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) first, after the former two-division UFC champion mocked the way in which he lost after a notable fight week (via Twitter):

Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy

Ferguson then turned his attention to Dustin Poirier, who boldly stated he’s “better than these guys” after witnessing a pair of high-profile lightweight fights at UFC 274 with Ferguson vs. Chandler and Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

Poirier (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who is coming off a title-fight loss to Oliveira at UFC 269 in December, has been linked to fights with Ferguson in the past, but it’s never been officially booked. Poirier has been champing at the bit to get back in the octagon, but Ferguson seemingly took a shot at his inactivity (via Twitter):

You’re Better At Hiding Kid, No Offense. I got KO’d but at least we showed up & did work.

At 38, Ferguson is going on three years since he secured a victory. His four-fight losing skid has only come to elite competition, however, as he’s dropped fights to Chandler, Beneil Dariush, former interim UFC champ Gaethje, and former UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

UFC president Dana White said post-fight at UFC 274 that Ferguson’s position with the promotion is not in jeopardy. He also said he still sees Ferguson as one of the best at 155 pounds, but would like to see the fighter take time off after a devastating knockout.

