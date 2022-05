Ocean City transportation officials will decide in the next few weeks whether to stay with a long-standing company for bus and tram advertisements or jump ship to a new one. For at least 10 years, New York-based Vector Marketing has done the town’s bidding for the ads plastered on the resort buses and Boardwalk trams. But now, Public Works Director Hal Adkins said the current contract is expiring and another company is vying for a shot.

