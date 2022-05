MILL CITY, Ore. - A group representing 300 private wildland fire companies says contractors "face all the challenges of a tight labor market." "Our members are finding innovative and creative solutions to recruit great men and women to their crews, ensure they are fully trained and ready for dispatch when called," Deborah Miley with the Oregon-based National Wildfire Suppression Association said this week. "The 'boots on the ground' resources our member companies provide to agency partners helps protect our wildlands and communities."

