Want to catch Adam Beyer, Eric Prydz, Bob Moses, Green Velvet, and more at Skyline Orlando this year? Enter for your chance to win VIP passes!. The city of Orlando is about to be bumping with sounds of house and techno on Memorial Day Weekend with Skyline Orlando set to take center stage. Hosted at the Orlando Amphitheatre at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on May 27-28, this two-day affair curated by Factory 93 and Day Trip is bringing some of the best in the scene to the sun-soaked state for its second edition.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO