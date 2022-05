Eryca Neville, the principal of Douglass High School, was awarded the ATHENA Leadership Award by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Thursday. Neville, who taught at MU until 2011, has been a principal at the district's only alternative high school for five years, according to a news release Friday. She had “increased graduation rates, decreased incidence of violence and created partnerships between the school and local businesses to support and provide post-graduate opportunities” for her students as a principal, according to the news release.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO