Here is everything you need to know ahead of the May 24 Texas primary runoff election, from where to vote to what's on the ballot. In March, Texas voters cast their ballots in the primary election. But not every race had a clear winner. While we know, for example, who the candidates will be for the governor's race in November, several other matchups await the results of a runoff election.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO