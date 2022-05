LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Lane County Parks is hosting four regional meetings this month to gather input from community members about parks in their region. “We are at a pivotal point in our parks system,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “We have worked extensively with community-led advisory groups over the past few years to map out a sustainable future for Lane County’s parks and we continue to need feedback from the people who visit our parks.”

