Aptose Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Monday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.08. A year ago, they were trading at $4.85.

