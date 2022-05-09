ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Boater who died in weekend drowning at Topaz Lake identified

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after drowning in Topaz Lake over the weekend.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports 32-year-old Jacques “Jack” Castaneda was confirmed Monday as Nevada’s first boating-related death this year.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says Castaneda, another man and two children—ages 4 and 14—got caught in a storm on the lake.

Aaron Meier, the department’s boating education coordinator, told the newspaper the four were in a 12-foot (3.7-meter) aluminum vessel. It got capsized by wind 200 feet (61 meters) from shore.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office pronounced Castaneda, who was not wearing a life jacket, dead at the scene. The other three were treated at the lake and released.

Meier says the state on average sees between five and seven boating-related fatalities each year.

Topaz Lake straddles both Nevada and California.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bobcat enter home and attacks resident

WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — A bobcat burst into a home in Vermont on Friday morning and attacked a man before he was able to trap the animal in the bathroom, police said. Windsor Police Chief Jennifer Frank told WCAX-TV that the bobcat had apparently been chasing a cat and ran through an open door and into the house.
WINDSOR, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Fire destroys 8 mobile homes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say venting propane tanks and gusty winds helped spread a fire that destroyed eight mobile homes in Colorado Springs. Firefighters were called to the Skylark Mobile Home Park shortly before noon Thursday and encountered heavy smoke and flames towering upwards of 50 feet (15 meters). Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, which did not spread beyond the homes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Topaz Lake#Drowning#Boater#Boating#Accident#Ap#The Reno Gazette Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

891K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy