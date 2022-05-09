The Sixties Show’ Comes to Ridgefield Playhouse on May 14 Featuring Former Members of The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBCs TV's SNL Band
4 days ago
Take a Trip Back 60’s: ‘The Sixties Show’ Comes to Ridgefield on May 14 - featuring former members of the bands; The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBCs TV's Saturday Night Live Band. After a sold out performance in 2020, The Sixties Show returns to The Ridgefield...
Join RVNAhealth guest bartenders—John Apinis, Jill Bornstein, and Kristen Jensen—at The Lantern Restaurant [on Main St. in Ridgefield] on Wednesday, May 25 from 6 to 9pm as they take their places behind the bar in support of RVNAhealth!. The Lantern is generously donating all bar tips plus 10%...
Mitch Ancona, owner of Ancona's Wines & Liquors Shop Talk. 2021 Kelley Fox "Nerthus" Mitch says, "I'm a big fan of this wine. I know it's early in the season BUT this is in the running for Rose of the year. Just saying. History (see image #2) This is the...
For centuries the art of henna painting on the body has been practiced in India, Africa, and the Middle East, where the henna plant is believed to bring love, good fortune, and protection. Come join us at the library and learn to make designs by icing cookies (yes, you can...
GREENWICH, CT — The Bruce Museum has announced a major promised gift of two outstanding works on paper by Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse from Greenwich resident and longtime Bruce Museum supporter William L. Richter. Picasso’s Bouquet des Fleurs (1909-10) and Matisse’s Autoportrait (1944) will be exhibited for the first time in the William L. Richter Art Wing when the newly expanded Bruce Museum opens in spring 2023.
The New York Blood Center is in CRITICAL need of donations! Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, blood is in dire need. Just recently, the NYBC declared a blood emergency due to this shortage, showing the need for blood donations. Next Thursday, May 19th, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield...
Brewster Little League Picture Day is May 14th at Ebo 1 beginning at 9am and concluding at around 3pm. The rain date is May 15th, also at Ebo 1. Your coach will give you your exact time slot. In case of inclement weather, please check with your coach prior to heading to the field at Ebo 1.
For the ninth consecutive year, Carmel Central School District’s music program has been honored with a 2022 Best Communities for Music Education designation by the NAMM Foundation, a non-profit supported by the National Association of Music Merchants. This impressive designation was awarded to the District for outstanding achievement in...
Ridgefield-area residents, human rights activists, and elected officials will lead a rally to demonstrate public solidarity in opposition to the draft Supreme Court decision that is poised to over-turn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that recognized a Constitutional right to abortion in the United States. The rally will take place on Sunday, May 15, at 1 pm on the steps of Wilton Town Hall, 238 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT. The Supreme Court is widely expected to finalize and adopt the draft within the next 45 days.
May has arrived and with it are more opportunities for you to engage with our community. We hope to learn more about you and your family, and share more about Wooster School with you. We invite you to join us for our upcoming events, kindly register in advance:. Saturday, May...
Kelly Grady of Darien, majoring in Psychology, was awarded a Certificate in Finance & Banking from College of the Holy Cross' Carlyse and Arthur A. Ciocca '59 Center for Business, Ethics and Society. Launched in 2018, the Ciocca Center's mission is to foster a distinctively liberal arts approach to the...
Briana Chousa of Mahopac, graduated from Hofstra University in December 2021, earning an MS in Taxation.
County Executive George Latimer has announced that he will be reintroducing a community engagement program called On the Horizon, to hear from the public on the future of the Westchester County Airport and to listen to our concerns. The On the Horizon Town Halls on Westchester County Airport are as follows:
One-of-a-kind stone and shingle craftsman style home after complete gut remodel/expansion in 2011. Exceptional design by award-winning local architect Peter Coffin who completely re-envisioned the 1948 original cape. Set back on 1.6 manicured acres with 360 degrees of specimen plantings and flowering gardens including Dogwoods, Hydrangeas, Lilacs, Magnolias, Peonies, Roses,...
The Sherman Historical Society Memorial Day Weekend Barn is back! May 28, 9am-3pm, and May 29, 9:30am-12:30pm. You can find us at our big red barn at 10 Rte 37 Center, Sherman, Sherman, CT. Come early for the awesome bargains, fantastic finds, and wonderful quality items including estate donations, quality...
The Somers High School PTSA will hold a Wheels, Meals and Deals Fair Fundraising event at the Somers High School campus tomorrow, May 14, 2022, from 11:00 am until 4:00pm. On hand will be more then 30 Vendors with live entertainment, food, raffles and Games. There will be a trunk-or-treat...
Dickinson Park Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, June 4 at 10am. The Newtown Lions Club invites the community to attend the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Inclusive Playground Upgrade at Dickinson Park. For More Information, Contact Lion Walt Schweikert This email address is being protected from spambots. You...
Master Networks, Somers Chapter welcomes all visitors to join their weekly chapter meeting on Wednesday June 1st at 8am. Learn about Master Networks and all the the helpful resources available to grow your business and master leadership! Meet great people and learn from some of the best business professionals in the area.
Western Connecticut State University will hold its 124th Commencement Exercises in two ceremonies on Sunday, May 15, at the Westside Athletic Complex on the university’s Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury. Graduates from the Macricostas School of Arts & Sciences and School of Professional Studies will receive...
Thirty-two students were recognized by SUNY Oneonta's History Department during its Awards and Phi Alpha Theta Induction ceremony on April 8 in the Morris Conference Center. Joseph Trombetta of Mahopac received the Ethel Ray and Ada Crippen Award for excellence in American history. Richard Contreras of Carmel was the winner...
Spring Clean-Up at Orchard Hill Nature Center with the Newtown Lions Club on Saturday, June 11 from 9am to noon. Calling Friends, Families, Teams and Solos to Orchard Hill!. Get together to help clean up the Orchard Hill Nature Center for the summer. We'll clear and remark trails, remove invasive species, share refreshments from the Newtown Lions Club, and celebrate a job well done! Gather at 9 am and work till noonish. Youth under 18yr must come with parent or supervising adult.
