Assertio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $36.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $2.28.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASRT