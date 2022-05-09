ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta public safety releases photo of suspect car in road rage shooting

By Alexandra Koch akoch@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bpLU_0fYC6DFO00
The car, a 2006-2009 Ford Focus, was last seen turning onto the off-ramp headed toward Georgia on April 29. (Photo courtesy of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety) North Augusta Department of Public Safety

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety has released a photo of the car involved in a road rage shooting on Knox Avenue, in hopes of locating the suspect.

The car, a 2006-2009 Ford Focus, was last seen turning onto the off-ramp headed toward Georgia on April 29. The suspect has not been identified or located.

The shooting

Just before 1:30 p.m. on April 29, a road rage incident took place on Knox Avenue. Officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to the Sprint convenience store at 6043 Jefferson Davis Highway for reports of a shot being fired at the intersection of Martintown and Atomic roads.

Upon arrival, officers found a man bleeding from his head, according to a previous Aiken Standard article.

The victim told officers a driver in a tan-colored SUV cut him off while he was on Knox Avenue and that when the two men pulled to a stop at East Martintown Road, the driver began yelling at him from his vehicle, according to the previous article.

The incident ended when the pair reached the intersection of East Martintown and Atomic roads and the suspect “brandished a handgun and shot one time into [the victim’s] vehicle," according to public safety.

The suspect followed the victim to the Sprint station on Jefferson Davis before turning onto the off-ramp headed toward Georgia. Public safety issued a be on the look out alert to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on who may have been operating this vehicle, public safety asks that they contact Investigator Fox with North Augusta Public Safety at 803-441-4217.

