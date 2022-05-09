Atyr Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Monday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

