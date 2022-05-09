State official discusses election fraud, says level low in S.C. compared to other states

The South Carolina Election Commission’s executive director discussed the issue of election fraud, which was a hot topic following the 2020 presidential election, during a visit to Aiken on Monday.

Following his presentation at the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting at Newberry Hall, an audience member asked Howard Knapp about the prevalence of such attempts at manipulation in South Carolina when compared to other states.

“That would be a question for SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division),” he said, “but I would have to say it is low. I know what we’ve forwarded to SLED … but I’m not privy to what SLED is investigating. (From) talking to counterparts in some other states, they’re having a lot more investigations than we are. Now, whether those are founded or not, I don’t know.”

Knapp also talked about where most election-related crimes are committed in South Carolina.

“I am not going to tell you that there is not election fraud … in this state,” he said. “It’s just not the way you think it is. Nobody is rigging the gubernatorial election or the elections for Congress, the state senate or the state house. We’re talking about the small rural towns with like 20 votes per election. That’s where it’s happening.

“I say that because we get the reports. We get the accusations,” he continued “And I can tell you that in 9.9 out of 10 instances of this happening, it is in small rural towns.”

There are more than 270 municipalities in South Carolina, and their elections aren’t all supervised in the same way.

“Fifty-three have their own municipal election commissions that have not relinquished their elections to the county (to oversee and conduct). … They do whatever they want,” Knapp said. “They don’t have to use our equipment. They are not audited by anybody. The county (where each such municipality is located) does not have any part in their elections. They can have an election however and whenever they want.”

Knapp noted that even though Aiken does have a municipal election commission, “Aiken County runs the elections. … They are overseen essentially by us. There are checks and balances.”