REDMOND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop in the Redmond area. Deputies said 36-year-old Braxton Michael Monson is around 6 feet tall and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a hooded sweatshirt. He also has a dark-colored flower tattoo on his neck and various tattoos on his arms.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO