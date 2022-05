CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was shot while on patrol in the Bronx Tuesday night, police said. Officer Dennis Vargas, 32, and another officer from the 42nd Precinct were patrolling the streets in Claremont around 10:45 p.m. when they began to approach a man on the sidewalk south of Third Avenue and Claremont Parkway. The man began to run from the officers and a foot chase ensued for about a block and a half before the man allegedly fired two shots toward the officers, striking Vargas in the arm, police said. The officers returned fire and shot the suspect in the head.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO