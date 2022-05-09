ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Appeals Court Rules Chicago Slapped Drivers With Illegally High Fines for Years

By C.J. Ciaramella
 4 days ago
Chicago has been hitting motorists with illegally high fines for years for not having up-to-date vehicle stickers, a state appellate court ruled Friday. The Illinois First District Appellate Court found that Chicago has been flouting a state law that caps the amount it can fine drivers through its administrative court system...

Louisiana S. Ct. Precludes Prosecution of Pastor for Violation of Early-Pandemic Gathering Size Limits

From Justice William Crain's opinion today (joined by Justices Scott Crichton, James Genovese, Jay McCallum, and Jefferson Hughes III) in State v. Spell, dealing with a prosecution for actions on March 31, 2020; the court basically applies the U.S. Supreme Court's similar decisions in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo (2020) and Tandon v. Newsom (2021):
LOUISIANA STATE
Is America's Primary Affordable Housing Policy Unconstitutional?

Laws forcing developers to include affordable units in their projects are common in the U.S. A new lawsuit argues that they're also unconstitutional. On Wednesday, builders in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit against the city over its requirement that some of the new units they construct in mid- and larger-sized housing developments must be rented or sold at substantial discounts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Judge Lisa Holder White to become first Black woman on Illinois Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Fourth District Appellate Court Justice Lisa Holder White to fill retiring Justice Rita Garman's seat after she steps down in July.White will become the first Black woman to serve on the state's highest court."Being appointed to the Illinois Supreme Court is the honor of a lifetime. I am humbled by the confidence Justice Rita B. Garman and the entire Court have placed in me," Holder White said in a statement. "My service to the judiciary for the past 21 years has helped prepare me for this historic moment. I look forward to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Court Rejects, on Procedural Grounds, Challenge to Florida Repeal of Disney's Special Government District

From Tuesday's decision by Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Foronda v. DeSantis (S.D. Fla.) (for more on the substantive First Amendment question, see these posts):. Plaintiffs are Florida residents and taxpayers. They challenge the validity of a bill recently passed by the Florida legislature and signed into law, Senate Bill 4-C, that will allegedly "eliminat[e] a special legal status that allows Walt Disney World … to operate as an independent government[,]" known as the "Reedy Creek Improvement District[,]" in the Orlando area. {Although Plaintiffs filed suit in this District, the conduct at issue and the parties are more closely connected to the Orlando area, and the Complaint's caption treats this as a suit in the "Miami Division" of the "Middle District of Florida[.]" At the risk of stating the obvious, no such division exists, nor is the undersigned a judge in the Middle District.}
FLORIDA STATE
What Happens if States Ban Out-of-State Travel for Abortion?

If the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), a number of American states will immediately criminalize abortion. Some of those states may also attempt to ban women from traveling out of state for the purpose of obtaining a lawful abortion elsewhere. But any such anti-abortion interstate travel ban would be constitutionally defective for multiple reasons.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ninth Circuit Upholds Dismissal of Claim Alleging Unconstitutional Police Mishandling of Rape Accusations

From this morning's Ninth Circuit decision in O.L. v. Jara, by Judges Bridget Bade and Kenneth Kiyul Lee, joined by Judge Kathleen Cardone (W.D. Tex.):. Plaintiff-Appellant "O.L." sued, claiming that officers at the City of El Monte Police Department (EMPD) and Los Angeles Sheriff's Department (LASD) mishandled their investigations of her claim of rape….
EL MONTE, CA
Biden's escape to Illinois

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. Elon Musk says he’ll end the Trump Twitter ban, which has both sides of the aisle bracing for what’s next. LET’S TALK POLITICS: Coffee (and pancakes!) are on me on May 20 in Lincoln. Your Playbook host will be in central Illinois for a coffee klatch about politics and you’re invited to be part of the conversation. Sign up here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Senator Andrew Mathews: Minnesota Should Set Its Own Course on Vehicles, Not Blindly Follow California

Without action by state lawmakers, the California Cars Minnesota mandate, pushed into law through rulemaking by Governor Tim Walz in May 2021, will go into effect in 2024 and would require a specific number of electric vehicles be carried on every car dealership lot. By tying our law to California’s electric vehicle mandates, the Walz administration could soon force stricter standards in Minnesota than those set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This mandate would take choice away from Minnesotans and let California officials more than 1,800 miles away set the course for our state’s future.
MINNESOTA STATE
Race and Gender Checks Coming to a Boardroom Near You

The Office of the New York City Comptroller was created in 1801 to be the chief auditor of local government and all its various financial activities. The comptroller's top responsibilities, as bullet-pointed on the office's website, are "conducting performance and financial audits of all City agencies," "serving as a fiduciary to the City's five public pension funds," "providing comprehensive oversight of the City's budget and fiscal condition," "reviewing City contracts for integrity, accountability and fiscal compliance," and "resolving claims both on behalf of and against the City."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
This Michigan Town Repealed a Ban on Fortunetellers, but Might Break State Law if It Tries To Regulate Them

Until last month, reading someone's palm for pay could technically land you a $500 fine, 93 days in jail, or both in Petoskey, Michigan, thanks to an ordinance banning fortunetelling within city limits. The Petoskey City Council, which repealed the ban, is now seeking to impose new licensing requirements on town fortunetellers, but a straightforward legal solution doesn't seem to be in the cards.
PETOSKEY, MI
Text and History for Thee but Not for Me?

First of all, thanks to Eugene for letting me guest post this week. If you'd like to learn more about The Origins of Supreme Court Question Selection, please check out the full essay. The story I've told this week suggests the Court's practice of preselecting questions for review presumes a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
