Why Was Kate Moss Brought Up During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial?

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXUgv_0fYBzcGY00
MEGA

A tangled web! While testifying on Thursday, May 5, Amber Heard brought up yet another one of Johnny Depp 's former lovers: Kate Moss . Though his other exes such as Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis had been mentioned in passing, Heard pointed to Moss and Depp's romance to try and back up her claims that the 58-year-old actor has a violent streak.

On the stand, the Pineapple Express actress, 36, admitted to slapping Depp across the face before, and she recalled what went down the first time she ever did so, which occurred in March 2015. Heard recounted how she and Depp were arguing while her sister Whitney was present.

"[Whitney] threw herself in the line of fire. Her back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard stated. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs ... "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFLon_0fYBzcGY00
Depp and Moss in 1998 MEGA

"I swung at him. In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow ," she continued.. "And I, for the first time, hit him — like, actually hit him. Square in the face. He didn't push my sister down the stairs."

INSIDE THE COURTROOM: HOW JOHNNY DEPP & AMBER HEARD ARE CAREFULLY APART IN BOMBSHELL TRIAL

Heard has referenced Moss before, most notably in 2020 when she and Depp were in another defamation trial. She stated at he time, "I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luHC5_0fYBzcGY00
MEGA

According to reports, the incident involving Moss that she was referring to was a rumor stemming from 1994, when after Moss and Depp were seen screaming at each other, the Black Mass star was arrested for criminal mischief as his hotel room was found trashed. Moss was uninjured at the time and the charges against Depp were eventually dropped.

The pair dated until 1997, and since then, the model has had nothing but positive things to say about her ex, insisting that he was the only man who has "ever really been able to take care of me." She confessed she spent "years and years" crying after the split, and it was equally hard on Depp.

"I have never got that emotional over a woman before," the 21 Jump Street alum confessed to Hello! in 1998. "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened — I was difficult to get on with , I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

After Heard mentioned Moss in court last week, Depp's lawyers were seen bumping their fists , though it's unclear why. Radar revealed that Moss was never listed as a prohibited topic, so it's possible that the legal team believes they could call the British beauty in, and she would likely be on their side.

Their trial is on hold for the week of May 9 as Judge Penney S. Azcarate is away for a conference. The case is expected to resume on Monday, May 16.

Comments / 0

