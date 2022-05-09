ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performant Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) _ Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $27.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFMT

