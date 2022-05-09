OPKO Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
MIAMI (AP) _ Opko Health Inc. (OPK) on Monday reported a loss of $55.4 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 8 cents per share.
The holding company with investments in pharmaceutical and diagnostics companies posted revenue of $329.2 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPK
Comments / 0