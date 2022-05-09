First Eagle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc (FCRD) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 10 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCRD