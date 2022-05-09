ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AppFolio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $14.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $452 million to $460 million.

AppFolio shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $99.75, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPF

