AppFolio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $14.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $105.3 million in the period.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $452 million to $460 million.

AppFolio shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $99.75, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

