ThredUp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Monday reported break-even earnings in its first quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income that was 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $75 million to $77 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $325 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDUP