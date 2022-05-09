3D Systems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) _ 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $26.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $133 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.7 million.

3D Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $625 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDD