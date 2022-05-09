Groupon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $34.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.17 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 80 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $153.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.8 million.

Groupon expects full-year revenue in the range of $670 million to $700 million.

_____

