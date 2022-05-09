Neoleukin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) on Monday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

