International Flavors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $244 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

International Flavors expects full-year revenue in the range of $12.6 billion to $13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IFF