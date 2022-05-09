Dun & Bradstreet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHORT HILLS, N.J. (AP) _ Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Monday reported a loss of $31.3 million in its first quarter.

The Short Hills, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to extinguish debt, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $536 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $537.6 million.

Dun & Bradstreet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.13 to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion.

