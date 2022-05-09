Veeco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) _ Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.

The Plainview, New York-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $156.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 22 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $170 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $161.6 million.

