Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $49.6 million in the period.

Alico shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.57, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

