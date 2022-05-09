Crescent Capital BDC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $26.4 million in the period.

Crescent Capital BDC shares have dropped 1.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.33, a decline of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCAP