CarGurus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ CarGurus Inc. (CARG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $62.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The online auto shopping platform posted revenue of $430.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $405.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, CarGurus expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $510 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CarGurus shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.83, an increase of 9% in the last 12 months.

