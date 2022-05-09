Blink Charging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Monday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its first quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.4 million.

Blink Charging shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.53, a decline of 52% in the last 12 months.

