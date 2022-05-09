ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genasys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Genasys Inc. (GNSS) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $492,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The developer of directed sound technologies used by the military and police posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNSS

