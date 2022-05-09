ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

PetMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported earnings of $6.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $66 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.1 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $273.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETS

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

