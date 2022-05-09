ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $203.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.56 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.33 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $704 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $878.1 million.

Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

