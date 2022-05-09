StarTek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ StarTek Inc. (SRT) on Monday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.

The Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The call center operator posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period.

